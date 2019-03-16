Frederick C. Paterson



Spring Garden Twp - Frederick C. Paterson, age 55, of Spring Garden Township, York, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence.



Born August 21, 1963 in Philadelphia, a son of Lorraine F. (Fisher) Newton and her husband, Robert A. Newton of York, and the late Frederick C. Paterson, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Alabama University and California University of Pennsylvania, as well as his Master's Degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania. He was a teacher of secondary English, and was currently employed by River Rock Academy. He also served in the US Marine Corps in Afghanistan, as well as in Operation Iraqi Freedom for the National Guard. He was a member of West York VFW Post 8951 and South End Democratic Club.



He is also survived by his children, Ashley E. Madara, and her husband Justin, of Cranesville, and Charlie C. Goggins, and his wife Samantha, of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Darren and Elizabeth "Ellie" Madara; and a sister, Elizabeth A. Paterson, and her husband, Rolf Croll of Camp Hill.



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. C. Kyle Gott, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of York officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Full military rites will be presented at 4:00 PM by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary