1/
Frederick Clinton (Fritz) Hengst Jr.
1937 - 2020
Frederick (Fritz) Clinton Hengst, Jr.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, Frederick (Fritz) Clinton Hengst, Jr., loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 82. Fred was born on December 10, 1937 in York County to the late Fred C. Hengst, Sr. and late Sarah (Ness) Hengst. He retired in 2000 after 40 years of service from the Carpenter's Local Union 132. He was the loving husband of Joan J. (James) Hengst with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children Christopher (Tammy) and Nathan (Lorri). He will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Aaron (Megan), Alyssa, Tanner (Corinne) and Hunter.

A celebration of life and visitation will be held on Thursday evening, December 10, 2020 at the LCBC York Campus, 951 North Hills Road, York from 6 to 8pm. Masks and social distancing are required. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Northeastern Senior Center, P.O. Box 386, 131 Center Street, Mt Wolf, PA 17347.




Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
LCBC York Campus
