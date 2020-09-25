Frederick L. Kerr
Gettysburg, PA - Frederick L. Kerr, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at his home due to congestive heart failure. Fred was born February 9, 1937, in York, PA. He was the ninth of twelve children born to the late Albert and Lestie (Becker) Kerr. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Sue (Leisey) Kerr who passed away April 19, 2018.
Fred retired from ESAB Corporation (Alloy Rods), of Hanover, PA, in 1996 as a Vice President, Human Resources. He had a 40-year career in human resources with companies that included Glatfelter Paper Co. (Spring Grove, PA), Union Carbide (Kokomo, IN), and Grove Cranes (Shady Grove/Greencastle, PA). Fred was a 1955 graduate of West York High School where he was an honor roll student, president of the student body, and president of the student council. Fred was captain of the football team, a varsity wrestler, and a four-time one-mile winner in County, District, and the Pennsylvania State High-School Championships, culminating in a state record of 4:22.4. Fred was recently inducted into the Pennsylvania High School Track and Field Hall of Fame.
After enrolling at the Pennsylvania State University, Fred went on to be the two-time captain of the cross-country team and track team, president of the Varsity Men's Club, an All University Cabinet member, and was President of his fraternity Delta Upsilon. He was an All-American runner in cross-country, placing in the top 25 in the nation. Fred received a BA in Labor Management Relations from Penn State and an MA from the Institute for Labor and Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Fred met his wife, Sue, by chance at a book store in Fort Wayne, IN. That connection led to another meeting in Bloomington, IN. Shortly thereafter, in 1961, they decided to get married when Fred was being transferred with the 2nd Armored Division from Ft. Benjamin (IN) to Ft. Hood (TX). He was later transferred to Germany following the building of the Berlin Wall. He received an honorable discharge in 1962 in Germany, after which he and Sue toured Western Europe. Fred and Sue resumed traveling 30 years later, visiting more than 70 countries.
Among his prides are the successes of his children and their families who have pursued education and careers which both Fred and Sue supported and hoped for them. Fred was also involved in his community. His public and professional service activities included Boy Scouts advisor, Chamber of Commerce, Labor Management Council, Junior Achievement, and Manufacturers Association American Society for Personnel Administration. Fred's interests included bridge, poker, golf, and above all, listening to Sue's clarinet practices at home and her performances as principal clarinetist with symphonies in Indiana, South Central Pennsylvania, and North Central Maryland.
Frederick is survived by his four children, Keith F. Kerr (Deb), of Alexandria, VA, Phillip L. Kerr (Mei), of Tracy, CA, Melissa L. Moyer (Gary), of Dover, DE, and Steven C. Kerr (Cindi), of Richmond, VA, six grandchildren, Amy Kerr Kuhn (Zach), Alex Kerr, Adam Kerr, Rachel Moyer, Erin Kerr, and Clara Kerr. In addition, he is survived by sisters Marian Albaugh, Carolyn Kohler, Joan Rau, Alice Myers, Sue Aldinger, all of York, PA, and brother Gary Kerr of Peoria, IL, sister-in-law Louise Poier of Snohomish, WA, and many more extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM, Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. There will also be a graveside service Monday morning at 10:30 AM, September 28, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA. Family members will be present at 10:00 AM to greet friends until the start of the service. The family kindly recommends everyone bring a facial covering with them for both functions. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, 135 Knoxlynn Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to The Herb Schmidt Relays, C/O Booster Club, York Suburban High School, 1800 Hollywood Dr., York, PA 17403.