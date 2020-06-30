Frederick M. "Fred" Kochenour
Red Lion - Frederick M. "Fred" Kochenour, 78 of Red Lion, who was formerly of Saginaw, died Sunday June 28, 2020 at Manor Care South. He was the husband of Candice E. "Candy" (Etter) Kochenour, to whom he was married for 51 years last July 26th.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements.
Fred was born on August 9, 1941 in Saginaw, East Manchester Township, a son of the late Charles N. and Olive M. (Sheckart) Kochenour.
He graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester in 1959 and had been self-employed as a Sub-Contractor in the Dry-Cleaning Business for over 35 years until his retirement in 2007.
He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan for over 70 years and enjoyed playing and coaching softball with the Starview church team and other teams in the local church softball league. He also loved traveling to many places especially, Virginia and the West Virginia State Parks.
Besides his wife he leaves, a daughter, Kristina L. Smith and her husband Kerry of York, a sister Betty M. Bair and her husband Henry of Mt. Wolf, a brother, William N. Kochenour and wife Barbara of York and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Mary Reider and her husband Wilbur and Charles T. Kochenour and his wife Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105, or the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.