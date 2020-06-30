Frederick M. "Fred" Kochenour
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick M. "Fred" Kochenour

Red Lion - Frederick M. "Fred" Kochenour, 78 of Red Lion, who was formerly of Saginaw, died Sunday June 28, 2020 at Manor Care South. He was the husband of Candice E. "Candy" (Etter) Kochenour, to whom he was married for 51 years last July 26th.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements.

Fred was born on August 9, 1941 in Saginaw, East Manchester Township, a son of the late Charles N. and Olive M. (Sheckart) Kochenour.

He graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester in 1959 and had been self-employed as a Sub-Contractor in the Dry-Cleaning Business for over 35 years until his retirement in 2007.

He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan for over 70 years and enjoyed playing and coaching softball with the Starview church team and other teams in the local church softball league. He also loved traveling to many places especially, Virginia and the West Virginia State Parks.

Besides his wife he leaves, a daughter, Kristina L. Smith and her husband Kerry of York, a sister Betty M. Bair and her husband Henry of Mt. Wolf, a brother, William N. Kochenour and wife Barbara of York and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Mary Reider and her husband Wilbur and Charles T. Kochenour and his wife Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105, or the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved