Frederick Meads, Sr.
Red Lion - Frederick M. Meads Sr., 84, of Red Lion passed away peacefully on March 29 at home. He was the husband of the late Shirley M. (Smith) Meads.
Born December 1, 1935 at his home in Red Lion, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and H. Erdine (Hedrick) Meads.
Fred graduated from Red Lion High School in 1953 and Temple University in 1960. He began his career working for the family business, The Meads Tobacco Company, and later owned several businesses including car washes and a candle store. He most recently worked for Snack America for several years. His greatest passion was faithfully serving as organist at Advent Lutheran Church in York for 54 years. He will be dearly missed by the congregation. He was a member of the local chapter of American Guild of Organists and served on the board of the Red Lion Cemetery Association. In his free time, he enjoyed trips to the shore and visits to New York City.
Fred is survived by his two sons, Frederick M. Meads Jr. of Lawrenceville, NJ, Erik E. Meads and wife Nicole of Red Lion; grandson Mason; his sister Fayne M. Holland of Red Lion, several nieces and a nephew. Fred was preceded in death by a son, Andrew D. Meads.
A private graveside service will be held at Red Lion Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Advent Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 1775 E. Market St., York, PA, 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020