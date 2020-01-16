|
|
Frederick "Fred" Mohle
York - Frederick H. "Fred" Mohle, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Tice) Mohle.
Born in Johnstown on April 22, 1931, Fred was the son of the late Fred and Marie (Blackner) Mohle. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and the Heritage Senior Center.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market Street, York with the Rev. Keith M. Carroll officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, Mr. Mohle is survived by two children, Janice Hull and husband, Troy of York and Michael Mohle of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Bryan, Andrew, Emily and Brandon; three great grandchildren, Anne, Oliver, and Cecily; one sister, Marge Reesey and husband, Charles of Annville; one brother, Wayne Mohle and wife, Marian of Chico, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Church, 950 W Market St, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020