Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
1926 - 2019
Frederick W. Galloway Obituary
Frederick W. Galloway

Dover - Frederick W. Galloway, 92, of Dover, formerly of Dallastown, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Providence Place.

He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Schrum) Galloway.

Fred was born on October 18, 1926 in York. Son of the late Herbert R. Galloway and Eva M. (Laubach) Galloway-Bixler.

Fred was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, having served in the Philippines.

He owned the Sunoco service station at the corner of Penn St. and Philadelphia St. in the early years. He was a milk man for a short time and

then became a truck driver for BonTon Foods. After retiring from BonTon Foods he helped out as a driver for Standard Register and also worked part time

for Reliance coach, driving a school bus that would take the sports teams.

He was very active with the Masonic Lodge of Red Lion and the consistory in Harrisburg, where he would help with Tall Cedars pancake jamboree and spaghetti dinners.

He was a member of the Zembo Shrine as well as the York County Shrine where he enjoyed working the circus and escorting the children to the Shriners Hospital.

He was a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post 605, where he was a member of the Honor Guard.

The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St..

The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ralph Miller, chaplain of Providence Place.

Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery with military honors provided by the Dallastown American Legion Post 605 Honor Guard.

He is survived by a daughter, Wanda Galloway Lenhart and her husband Edward of York. Two grandchildren; Stacey Bassett and her husband John, and Brad Lenhart and his wife April.

Four great grandchildren; Levi B. Lenhart, Hunter Unger, Cody Bassett and Ritter Lenhart. He was preceded in death by a great grandson, Eli Lenhart and four brothers; Clay, Donald, Ralph, and Charles. Memorial contributions may be made to , Attn; Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa FL, 33607 or to the American Red Cross, 724 S. George St. York PA 17401.

The family would like to thank the staff of Providence Place and Grane Hospice for the wonderful care given to Fred.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
