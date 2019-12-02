|
|
Fredrick Christensen
Spring Grove - Fredrick W. Christensen, age 74, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the Masonic Village Care Center in Elizabethtown. He was the loving husband of Cindy L. (Britcher) Christensen; together they shared over 51 years of marriage.
Fred was born in Lancaster on July 20, 1945. He graduated from Red Lion High School and earned a B.S in Business and Accounting from York College and also earned his Masters' Degree in Training and Development from Penn State Capital College. He proudly served his country in The US Air Force during the Vietnam War and he served in Pleiku for over 13 months. He worked for Caterpillar Inc. in York for over 35 years, owned a tax preparation business and was an Adjunct Professor at Penn State York, Lancaster and Harrisburg campuses. He enjoyed traveling on his Spyder motorcycle and vacationing throughout the United States. He also volunteered for the Boy Scouts and received the Founders Award, the AARP doing tax preparation at Windy Hill Senior Center in Spring Grove and the Dover Senior Center. He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York and the F&AM Lodge # 451.
In addition to his wife Cindy; he is survived by his son Rick J. Christensen; his mother Evelyn (Huiett) Christensen; his brothers Julius "Biff" Christensen and wife Diane, Dennis Christensen and wife Sue, Gary Christensen and wife Gina; his sister Denise James and her husband Frank; his brothers-in-law Scott Britcher and Gregory Britcher and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father James K. Christensen.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Pastors Sara and Paul Gausmann officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9-11AM at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held at 11:00 AM followed by Military Honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Boy Scouts, Camp Tuckahoe, c/o New Birth Freedom Council, 1 Baden Powell Lane, Mechanicsburg PA 17050.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019