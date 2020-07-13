1/1
Fredrick Robert Muela Sr.
1946 - 2020
Fredrick Robert Muela, SR

Ocean City - Fredrick Robert Muela, SR. age 73 passed away on July 9, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in York, PA he was the son of the late Libourio Mule' and Idella Hayes Muela. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patricia (Tish) Muela and children, Fredrick Muela Jr. and his wife Cathy, Tammy Kinser and her husband Doug, Amy Stottlemyer and her husband Scott, stepsons, Michael Lysinger and his wife Jen and Thomas Lysinger and his wife Shelley. There are 6 grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother David Muela and his wife Kim, and sisters Martha Muela, Idella Muela and April Muela Lane. He was preceded in death by his sister Carmen Muela Groff. Mr. Muela had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After returning to civilian life, he was owner/operator of a window installation company. He and his wife retired to Ocean City where he enjoyed fishing, boating and his dogs. During the holidays, one of his greatest pleasures was to dress up as Santa, visit family/neighborhood children and also cheer up patients in the hospital. He was a member of the American Legion Color Guards in Ocean City and VFW in York, PA.

Cremation followed his death. Funeral service will be held September 5, 2020 at 2 pm in the gardens at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Donations, in his memory, can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America via: VVA.org. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
