Furhman C. Grove
Glen Rock - Furhman C. Grove, 97, formerly of Glen Rock, died Thursday April 18, 2019 at Rest Haven, York. He was the husband of the late Gene (Seitz) Grove who passed away on February 17, 2016.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Grove was born May 13, 1921 in York Township and was the son of the late Stewart G. and Margaret E. (Hershner) Grove.
Mr. Grove was a United States Army Veteran, having served during WWII. He was in Battery D, 502nd gun platoon and participated in the invasions of Leyte and Okinawa.
He graduated from Glen Rock High School in the class of 1939. He retired in 1985 as a plant manager, from AMP Inc., Jacobus, after 31 years of employment.
He was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Glen Rock, where he sang on the choir for over 40 years. Furhman was a charter member, as well as a life member of the Bon Air Country Club, and he golfed well into his 80's. He also sang with the Glen Rock Carolers for over 25 years.
He leaves a daughter, Roberta G. Thoman of Glen Rock; a son Steven C. Grove of Shrewsbury; two grandchildren, Ann Hines and her husband Tony of Fairfax, VA, and Matthew Thoman and Rike Rabl of Arlington, VA; and six great grandchildren, Colin, Keller, Leah, Samuel, Benjamin, and Avery. He was predeceased by a brother Nevin Grove; and two sisters Josephine Deffendall and Audrey Henry.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 1 New Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019