Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Resources
More Obituaries for Furhman Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Furhman C. Grove


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Furhman C. Grove Obituary
Furhman C. Grove

Glen Rock - Furhman C. Grove, 97, formerly of Glen Rock, died Thursday April 18, 2019 at Rest Haven, York. He was the husband of the late Gene (Seitz) Grove who passed away on February 17, 2016.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Grove was born May 13, 1921 in York Township and was the son of the late Stewart G. and Margaret E. (Hershner) Grove.

Mr. Grove was a United States Army Veteran, having served during WWII. He was in Battery D, 502nd gun platoon and participated in the invasions of Leyte and Okinawa.

He graduated from Glen Rock High School in the class of 1939. He retired in 1985 as a plant manager, from AMP Inc., Jacobus, after 31 years of employment.

He was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Glen Rock, where he sang on the choir for over 40 years. Furhman was a charter member, as well as a life member of the Bon Air Country Club, and he golfed well into his 80's. He also sang with the Glen Rock Carolers for over 25 years.

He leaves a daughter, Roberta G. Thoman of Glen Rock; a son Steven C. Grove of Shrewsbury; two grandchildren, Ann Hines and her husband Tony of Fairfax, VA, and Matthew Thoman and Rike Rabl of Arlington, VA; and six great grandchildren, Colin, Keller, Leah, Samuel, Benjamin, and Avery. He was predeceased by a brother Nevin Grove; and two sisters Josephine Deffendall and Audrey Henry.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 1 New Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now