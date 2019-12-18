|
|
G. Grant Snyder
RED LION - G. Grant Snyder, 55, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence in Red Lion Borough.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born January 29, 1964 in York, he was a son of Jacqueline F. (Feeser) Snyder and the late Gable G. Snyder. He was a 1982 graduate of Red Lion High School and later earned a degree in carpentry construction from Williamsport Area Community College.
He was employed as a carpenter for several years with various local construction companies and most recently had transitioned to commercial plumbing.
Grant was an avid hunter, who especially enjoyed archery season. He was always willing to help anyone at anytime, loved animals, was a life member of Leo Fire Company--Station 34 Red Lion and a member of Bethany United Methodist.
In addition to his mother, Grant is also survived by two sisters, Lisa A. Dellinger and husband Glen of Red Lion and Karen S. Sweigart and husband Brian of Lititz; nieces and nephews, Kyle Dellinger and wife, Lauren, Katelyn Donecker and husband, Eric, Karl Dellinger and Lauren Sperry and husband, Rob and great niece, McKenna Sperry.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion Pa 17356.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019