G. Isabelle BusserYork - G. Isabelle (Wagner) Busser, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Country Meadows West.She was the wife of the late Charles H. Busser, Jr. They had shared 62 years of marriage together.Isabelle was born in York, on December 17, 1928, daughter of the late George W. Wagner and Bessie L. (Werner) Wagner.She attended West York Area High School and was a member of the Salome Rebekah Lodge 30 of York.Isabelle's generosity and kindness were apparent to all who were fortunate to know her. Her baking was legendary.She is survived by her brother, George W. Wagner, Jr. and his wife; and several nieces and nephews.Isabelle was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Busser, who died in 1967. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters; Mildred R. (Wagner) Stump, Frances K. (Wagner) Rudisill, and Sally A. (Wagner) King.Isabelle's family would like to thank the Staff at Country Meadows West for their extraordinary care and compassion throughout her residency.Burial will be private at Greenmount Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, 2951 Whiteford Rd. Suite 304, York, PA 17402.Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.