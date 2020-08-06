G. James Shirey
Conewago Twp. - G. James Shirey, age 76, of Conewago Township, York, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Donna L. (Fauth) Shirey.
Born December 29, 1943, in York, he was the son of the late Gordon James Shirey and the late Mary Jean (Eisenberg) Scheerer and Andreas Scheerer. He was retired from William Penn High School, where he taught English and Journalism, and had served in the US Air Force during the time of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Shirey is survived by a daughter, Danielle Y. Reider, and her husband Cameron, of Ephrata; a son, Roger B. Nestor, and his wife Linda, of York; three granddaughters, Paxton Yoquinto, and her husband Jon, Victoria Nestor, and her partner Matthew Strong, and Riley Abu Adra, and her husband Firas; a great granddaughter, Nina, is expected in October; and two close cousins, Gene Ferree and Jan Garrett.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Relay For Life
of Lancaster County, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603; or Castaway Critters, PO Box 1421, Harrisburg PA 17105.