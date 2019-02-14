|
|
G. Scott Moul, II
High Rock - G. Scott Moul, II, 61, of High Rock died February 9, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born January 25, 1958 in York, he was the son of Marjorie (Saylor) Moul of York and the late G. Scott Moul.
Scott was a carpenter for Stewart and Tate and Kinsley Construction, Inc.
He was a 1975 graduate of York Vo-Tech. He was a member of the Red Lion VFW Post #1446, Ducks Unlimited, and the American Chestnut Foundation. He loved being outdoors and would volunteer to stock streams and lakes for the PA Fish and Boating Commission. Scott would make wooden toys such as train sets, periscopes, and marble chasers for children. He was an avid Penn State Fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Khristine H. Lehman of York; 4 brothers, George Moul of Windsor, Keith Moul of York, Daniel and his wife, Pam Moul of Boston, Mass., and James and his wife, Deb Moul of Fredericksburg, VA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Moul and a brother-in-law, James A. Lehman.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Noon at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road, Felton, PA 17322. Burial will be in Cross Roads United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Chestnut Foundation, 50 North Merrimon Avenuen, Sutie 115, Asheville, NC 28804.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019