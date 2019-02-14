Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
6881 Church Road
Felton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Moul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Scott Moul Ii


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
G. Scott Moul Ii Obituary
G. Scott Moul, II

High Rock - G. Scott Moul, II, 61, of High Rock died February 9, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born January 25, 1958 in York, he was the son of Marjorie (Saylor) Moul of York and the late G. Scott Moul.

Scott was a carpenter for Stewart and Tate and Kinsley Construction, Inc.

He was a 1975 graduate of York Vo-Tech. He was a member of the Red Lion VFW Post #1446, Ducks Unlimited, and the American Chestnut Foundation. He loved being outdoors and would volunteer to stock streams and lakes for the PA Fish and Boating Commission. Scott would make wooden toys such as train sets, periscopes, and marble chasers for children. He was an avid Penn State Fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Khristine H. Lehman of York; 4 brothers, George Moul of Windsor, Keith Moul of York, Daniel and his wife, Pam Moul of Boston, Mass., and James and his wife, Deb Moul of Fredericksburg, VA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Moul and a brother-in-law, James A. Lehman.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Noon at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road, Felton, PA 17322. Burial will be in Cross Roads United Methodist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Chestnut Foundation, 50 North Merrimon Avenuen, Sutie 115, Asheville, NC 28804.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now