Gabriel Hahn
Red Lion - Suddenly, on November 12, 2019, Gabriel Daniel Hahn, beloved son of Daniel and Dawn Hahn (née Murray) cherished brother of the late Joshua Hahn, Jimmy Snier III and his wife Nikki, Daniel Hahn II and his wife Rebecca, and sister Jessica Hahn; dear uncle to Pierson and Elizabeth Snier, Nathaniel Franklin, Providence Hahn, Daniel Hahn III, and the late Hope Hahn; loving nephew of Sharon Seabrease and her husband Eddie, Brenda Dye, Tony Murray, Steven Murray and the late Jimmy Murray, Debbie Dumsha and her husband Joe Dumsha and Judith Stewart; devoted grandson of James Irvin Murray and Marietta Murray, the late Daniel Carl Hahn and Thelma Hahn; numerous cousins, many friends, and his forever soulmate Leann Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gabriel's celebration of life at Shadesville Hub 157 E. Broadway Red Lion, PA 17356 on November 30th , 2019 from 2-6PM. Hall is on 2nd floor, use any door. Please RSVP: [email protected] or [email protected]
The family would request any donations be made to the in Gabriel's honor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019