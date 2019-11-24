Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shadesville Hub
157 E. Broadway
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel Hahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel Hahn Obituary
Gabriel Hahn

Red Lion - Suddenly, on November 12, 2019, Gabriel Daniel Hahn, beloved son of Daniel and Dawn Hahn (née Murray) cherished brother of the late Joshua Hahn, Jimmy Snier III and his wife Nikki, Daniel Hahn II and his wife Rebecca, and sister Jessica Hahn; dear uncle to Pierson and Elizabeth Snier, Nathaniel Franklin, Providence Hahn, Daniel Hahn III, and the late Hope Hahn; loving nephew of Sharon Seabrease and her husband Eddie, Brenda Dye, Tony Murray, Steven Murray and the late Jimmy Murray, Debbie Dumsha and her husband Joe Dumsha and Judith Stewart; devoted grandson of James Irvin Murray and Marietta Murray, the late Daniel Carl Hahn and Thelma Hahn; numerous cousins, many friends, and his forever soulmate Leann Murphy.

Family and friends are invited to attend Gabriel's celebration of life at Shadesville Hub 157 E. Broadway Red Lion, PA 17356 on November 30th , 2019 from 2-6PM. Hall is on 2nd floor, use any door. Please RSVP: [email protected] or [email protected]

The family would request any donations be made to the in Gabriel's honor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -