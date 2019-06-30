|
|
Gabrielle E. Zifferer
YORK - Gabrielle E. Zifferer, "Gaby" is best known, loved, and remembered for her happy spirit and kind gentle ways.
Born Gabrielle Enzensberger on September 10, 1928 in Munich, Bavaria, daughter of Matilda Enzensberger nee Emmert and Erwin Enzensberger. Gabrielle was Educated in Berlin at the prestigious Johanna von Puttkamer School, endowed by Bismark's wife, the Dutchess of Lauenburg.
In her lifetime, Gabrielle became an eye witness to history. Her Father, while in the Ministry of Finance, was a part of the Weimar Republic displaced by the National Socialists, from which, as a Royalist, he retired. And when Gabrielle's Mother died as the War broke out, he endeavored to keep Gabrielle safe and uninvolved in a very dangerous time. At war's end, Gabrielle fled Vienna as the Russian Army entered the city. She was later to learn their home in Munich had been occupied and demolished by the S.S. to prevent records and documents from capture by the Allies. Her father became a Judge under American occupation.
As a young woman, Gabrielle came to York and took her first job as a saleswoman at the Bon-Ton. She became active in the York Little Theater and developed lasting friendships. Her interest in finance led her to become York's first woman stockbroker.
Gabrielle was twice married before meeting Kenneth Benedict Zifferer, a York Industrialist, whom she married on March 14, 1974, and lived as husband and wife until his death in 1997.
Gabrielle particularly loved her home in the summertime, when she could be found working in her garden, floating in her pool, or visiting with friends and neighbors on the patio. She loved animals, and with husband Ken, they kept two dogs and two cats. Her cats stayed with her to her later life.
Gabrielle has no children or other blood kin. She is survived by her loving niece and nephews by marriage, her loving friend and companion of many years, and several loving friends here and in Europe.
Gabrielle touched many lives and was loved by all who came to know her; a kind, gentle woman.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019