Gage M. Strausbaugh
Jacobus - Gage M. Strausbaugh, 23, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at York Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born November 26, 1995 in York a son of Shawn M. and Kristi L. (Miller) Strausbaugh of Jacobus, he had attended Dallastown Schools. Gage worked at Rudacille's Lawn & Landscaping, Inc. in Seven Valleys. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, riding motorcycles and four wheelers and going "Jeepin".
In addition to his parents, Gage is survived by two brothers, Lane M. and Clay D. Strausbaugh of Jacobus; maternal grandparents, Danny and wife Cheryl Miller of Ocean City, MD; paternal grandparents, Curt and wife Kay Strausbaugh of York; maternal great grandmother, Joan Miller of Dover; paternal great grandmother, Catherine Shaffer of York; an uncle, Ken and wife Robin Miller and their son Ryan of York; two aunts, Leslie and husband Brent Strickler and their son Layton of Albuquerque, NM and Lori and husband Mark Erikson and their son Jack of York; and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins. Gage was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Ryer Miller.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM Sunday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019