|
|
Gail Curtis
New Freedom - On June 13, 2019, Gail Marie (Wolf) Curtis passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Russell K. Curtis who passed away on June 29, 2018. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 6, 2018. Gail was born December 20, 1935 in Altoona, PA to the late John O. Wolf and Margaret C. (Griffith) Wolf.
Gail was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three daughters: Maureen Resser and husband Jeffrey of York, PA, Brenda Lupfer and husband Henry of St. Louis, MO, and Jennifer Kuhns and husband Lynn of New Freedom, PA; seven grandchildren: Shawna, Curt, John, Ginnie, Thomas, Karlye and Ellie; and three great grandchildren: Cooper, Claire and Clyde.
In 1953, Gail graduated from Altoona High School and began working as a secretary for the Department of the Navy in Washington, DC. While raising her children, Gail held various administrative and sales positions. In 1982 she opened York County's first consignment store, the Bride 'N Belle appealing to the "girl on a budget." For many years, Gail dressed hundreds of young ladies for proms and homecomings and helped make brides beautiful on their wedding days.
Gail and her husband Russ enjoyed many happy years of retirement. They relished the time they spent at their "home away from home" near Lake Raystown in Huntingdon County, PA--first at their "seasonal" cottage on the ridge and then later at their "year round" home. They had wonderful memories of boating excursions, visits with family and friends, church socials, and Lions events spanning a 25 year period.
Gail was a member of the Woodcock Valley & New Freedom Lioness Clubs. She enjoyed volunteering with club members on many projects over the years. In 2006 she was honored as the "Outstanding Citizen of the Community" by the Lincoln Grange.
Gail created award-winning cross stitch pieces. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, gardening, shopping, volunteering, dining out with friends, and driving her sporty new car. She attended St. Matthew's UCC church in Entriken, PA and was a member of St. Paul's (Wolf's) ECC in York for nearly 50 years where she was a regular Sunday attendee and an active member of the Women's Guild and various other groups. Gail was an accomplished pianist, playing for Sunday school and church services for decades. She also had a beautiful singing voice.
A funeral service in celebration of Gail's life will be held on Wednesday at 12:00PM at St. Paul's (Wolf's) ECC, 4501 Wolfs Church Road, York, PA, 17408 with the Rev. James Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8PM and Wednesday from 11AM -12 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to at or to St. Paul's (Wolf's) ECC, 4501 Wolfs Church Road, York, PA, 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019