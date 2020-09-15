Gail Diehl
Abbottstown - Gail E. (Cunningham) Diehl, age 72, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on September 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of Jacob H. Diehl; together they shared over 52 years of marriage.
Gail was born in York on December 20, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Edward Cunningham and Martha (Eisenhart) Cunningham. She graduated from West York High School class of 1965. She worked in the library at Wellspan York Hospital for many years prior to retiring. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Jacob; she is survived by her daughter Michele E. Boyer and her husband Brad of East Berlin; her son Brian L. Diehl and his wife Molly of Spring Grove and her grandchildren Mckenzie, Kacie and Jayce. She is also survived by her sister Connie Bentzel and her husband Clair of Spring Grove and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Cunningham.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com