1/1
Gail Diehl
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Diehl

Abbottstown - Gail E. (Cunningham) Diehl, age 72, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on September 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of Jacob H. Diehl; together they shared over 52 years of marriage.

Gail was born in York on December 20, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Edward Cunningham and Martha (Eisenhart) Cunningham. She graduated from West York High School class of 1965. She worked in the library at Wellspan York Hospital for many years prior to retiring. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Jacob; she is survived by her daughter Michele E. Boyer and her husband Brad of East Berlin; her son Brian L. Diehl and his wife Molly of Spring Grove and her grandchildren Mckenzie, Kacie and Jayce. She is also survived by her sister Connie Bentzel and her husband Clair of Spring Grove and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Cunningham.

Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved