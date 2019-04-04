|
Gail Elaine Shirey
York - Gail Elaine Shirey, 61, formerly of New Freedom passed at the Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center on Thursday March 28, 2019. She was the loving mother of Clint and Crystal Walker.
Gail was born to Arthur Shirey, Jr. and Jane (Harris) Shirey in York, PA. Gail graduated from York County School of Technology in 1975. She received and associates degree in Criminal Justice. Gail was very family oriented and loved to spend time with her three grandchildren. Gail's talents were endless and she loved to follow criminal investigations.
Gail leaves behind her two children Clint and Crystal Walker; two brothers Chris D. and Steven A. Shirey; 3 grandchildren; and her parents. Gail was preceded in death by a sister Debra J. Edwards.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a in Gail's memory.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019