Gail J. Grothe
New Port Richey, FL - Gail J. Grothe, age 83, was called to glory and ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday July 25, 2019. She was born Gail J. Steiner on April 15, 1936 in Port Washington, NY.
Gail, a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, sang in the choir along with her husband, Martin T. Grothe Jr. , for many years. She wed Martin (Ted) at Bethel Lutheran on April 20, 2002. They both attended Juanita College in Huntington, PA, which is where they first met in 1954.
She is survived by her husband Martin T. Grothe Jr. of New Port Richey, FL daughter Cheryl and husband Michael Wiederanders of Palm Harbor, FL. stepsons Martin Grothe III and his wife Lisa, David Grothe and his wife Jodi, Jonathan Grothe and his wife Jodi; stepdaughter Jamie Lehr, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St John's Lutheran Church 2580 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019