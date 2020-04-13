|
Gail L. Kline
York - On Easter Sunday April 12th, 2020 at 4:05am, Gail Lorraine Kline went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep at the age of 68, after suffering from 10 years of chronic pain. She was the wife of Greg Kline whom she wed on May 22, 1971 and had celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Born on March 23, 1952 in York, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy (Golden) Detter. She was a 1970 graduate of West York Area High School.
Gail attended The Upper Room Church in East York. She was a devout Christian and she lived her life in fully serving God to the best of her ability. Never once during her illness, did she waver from her faith and was able to share through her illness the love of Christ with others. To know Gail was to love Gail.
Gail is survived by her husband Gregory, son Jason, daughter in law Melissa; grandchildren Ethan & Lana, Alexis and Makenna; brother, Glenn Detter and his wife, Rosanne; and three sisters, Barbara Royer, Faye Loyd and Joyce Krout.
A delayed time of gathering will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Kline Residence. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sanctuary of Hope, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, Texas 78295-1400 in Gail's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020