Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Gail M. Matthews Obituary
Gail M. Matthews

York Township - Gail M. Matthews, age 61, of York Township, Red Lion, died Monday, June 10, 2019, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born September 7, 1957 in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Owen and Shirley (Seima) Henderson, she was currently employed by Penn Mar Human Services.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Glenn Miller officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Mar Human Services, 10709 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock PA 17327.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019
