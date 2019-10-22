|
Gail Mundis
YORK - Gail F. (Stare) Mundis, 78, of York Township, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at her son's residence. She was the wife of Harwood Earl "Woody" Mundis. The couple had been together for 51 years and married for 32 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 2-3 p.m. Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Salem Union (Strayers) Cemetery in Dover.
Mrs. Mundis was born in York on August 27, 1941, the daughter of the late George and Anna (Seifert) Stare. She worked as a caregiver for the former Barley Nursing Home in York and for Visiting Angels.
Mrs. Mundis enjoyed, going on trips, casinos, playing Bingo, reading, and playing cards in card clubs.
Mrs. Mundis leaves a son, Gary L. Brooks, Jr. and his wife Joyce of York; a step daughter, Margie Yost of York; and two step sons, Stephen Mundis of York and Wayne Mundis; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bortner and two brothers, George and Dale Stare.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019