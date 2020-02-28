|
Gainor Evelyn Herbert
Stewartstown - After a generous 93 year loan to the world, the Lord took Mom back. She had completed her service to Him, and Evelyn Herbert passed peacefully, surrounded by love on Thursday. Mom worked hard her whole life with little thought of personal gain or advancement. She was an excellent cook and creative homemaker. Her humility allowed her two real joys: serving her Lord and her family. She sang constantly, prayed sincerely, and joked skillfully. She was an expert quilter, a connoisseur of old buttons and marbles, a prayer warrior, and a big fan of ice cream.
Gainor Evelyn (Bennett) Herbert, died February 27, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Charles Daniel Herbert. Born in Catawba, Virginia, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Walter Frank and Mamie Frances (Rader) Bennett. She was a charter member of Turnpike Baptist Church which she attended most of her life.
She leaves a daughter, Danise "Dee" Herbert, D.C. of York and a son, Daniel W. Herbert of Stewartstown. Evelyn was preceded in death by her siblings, most in-laws, and a particularly beloved niece and nephew. She was a cute little girl, a pretty young lady, a beautiful old woman, and now, through God's grace, is absolutely perfect. She often asked "What would it be like to not have Jesus?" and would have been thrilled to have anyone reading this to come to know Him.
There will be a time of visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. The service will begin at 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven A. Schmuck of Red Lion Bible Church officiating. Burial will be in Stablers Cemetery, Parkton, Md. Contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to: Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, PA 17356 or Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020