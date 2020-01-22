|
|
Gale (Woods) Robison
Elizabethtown - Gale (Woods) Robison, 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of York, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Masonic Village. Born Wednesday, January 24, 1934 in Philipsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Joanna (King) Woods. She was married 65 years to Gerald A. Robison, Jr.
Gale was a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed 27 years at Rest Haven-York. She loved all manner of needlework and made blankets or afghans for all her children and grandchildren. While residing at Masonic Village, she most enjoyed the craft room, making numerous stuffed animals, bibs, and more. In earlier years, she enjoyed following her sons in their respective sports.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five sons: G. Austin Robison III and wife Teri of Dimondale, MI; H. David Robison and wife Patricia of Flourtown; J. Daniel Robison and wife Dianne of York; W. Christopher Robison and wife Joanne of Canonsburg, and T. Andrew Robison and wife Linda of Norton, MA; 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren (with two on the way); a brother Jerome L. Woods and wife Barbara of Philipsburg and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown at 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gale's memory to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020