Galen G. HaarYork - Galen G. Haar, 68, entered into rest Tuesday August 25, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Deborah K. (Trout) Haar for 39 years.A visitation will be 2-3pm Saturday, August 29 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The celebration of life service will begin at 3pm at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Zeiler officiating.Mr. Haar was born February 15, 1952 in Spring Grove, PA, a son of the late G. Philip and Claribel V. V. (Trostle) Haar. He was a 1970 graduate of Spring Grove Senior High School and was employed as a Food Safety Auditor. He attended University of Miami and YORK College of PA. He was a member of York Motorcycle Club, the Harley Dressers Assn., Harley Owners Group, and Messiah United Methodist Church. He volunteered at the SPCA of York County and loved to help train dogs. He was a member of Seven Valleys Hunting Camp in Sullivan County. He was also a former Cubmaster for Troop #43 in Dallastown.Galen is survived by his wife; children Briana K. Marowsky and her husband Timothy M., Jarrod M. Haar and his wife Alexis L.; grandchildren Connor M. Marowsky, and Olivia M. Marowsky; a brother Fred M. Harbold; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and fur babies Mocha and Layla.Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County.