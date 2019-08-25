Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
York Bible Church
890 Taxville Rd.
York, PA
Gareth A. Wise


1949 - 2019
Gareth A. Wise Obituary
Gareth A. Wise

York - Gareth Alan Wise "Gary" passed away on August 12, 2019 at York hospital. He was 70 years old. Born Feb 26, 1949 in Courtland NY, He was the son of the late Henry E. Wise and Ruth May Wise.

He was a Navy Veteran in the Vietnam War. Following his discharge he pursed his career in computer science. Gary retired in 2014.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joann (Jones) Wise, his daughters Sara Wise and Brittany Green, granddaughters Adrianna Shaub and Deborah Green, and his siblings Susan Turner, Beth Whitford, Rob Wise, Ellen Wise.

A memorial service will be held August 30,2019 from 6 to 8pm at York Bible Church, 890 Taxville Rd. York PA 17408

Memorial contributions maybe be made to your favorite charities.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
