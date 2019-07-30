|
|
Gareth Gastley
YORK - YORK- Gareth Dale "Gary" Gastley, Sr., 72, of North Codorus Township, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sherry A. (Dorsey) Gastley. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at St. James' Episcopal Church, 19200 York Rd., Parkton, MD. The Reverend William Alford will be officiating at the service. There will be a viewing from noon-2p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York.
Gary was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on December 13, 1946, the son of the late Ray A. Gastley and Echo (Selvester).
He was a member of Hanover Moose Club and the Vietnam Veterans Association and involved with the Agent Orange Family. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam war, where he was exposed to Agent Orange.
He leaves his children, Gary Gastley, Jr., Sherry Stockslager, Robin Troisi, and Joseph Lachnit, and raised a granddaughter, Courtney; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry and Wallace; two sisters, Pat and Cheryl; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Romero and a brother, Hollis.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019