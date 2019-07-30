Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James' Episcopal Church
19200 York Rd.
Parkton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gareth Gastley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gareth Gastley


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gareth Gastley Obituary
Gareth Gastley

YORK - YORK- Gareth Dale "Gary" Gastley, Sr., 72, of North Codorus Township, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sherry A. (Dorsey) Gastley. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at St. James' Episcopal Church, 19200 York Rd., Parkton, MD. The Reverend William Alford will be officiating at the service. There will be a viewing from noon-2p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York.

Gary was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on December 13, 1946, the son of the late Ray A. Gastley and Echo (Selvester).

He was a member of Hanover Moose Club and the Vietnam Veterans Association and involved with the Agent Orange Family. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam war, where he was exposed to Agent Orange.

He leaves his children, Gary Gastley, Jr., Sherry Stockslager, Robin Troisi, and Joseph Lachnit, and raised a granddaughter, Courtney; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry and Wallace; two sisters, Pat and Cheryl; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Romero and a brother, Hollis.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gareth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now