|
|
Garrie W. Andrews
York - Garrie W. Andrews, 84, of York, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the home of his son, Mark Andrews in Washington Boro. He was the husband of the late Doris A. (Snelbecker) Andrews.
Mr. Andrews was born March 5, 1935 in Dover and was the son of the late Donald and Marguerite (Reachard) Andrews.
He graduated from William Penn High School in York. He was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for over 37 years before retiring in 1992 with Sylvania in York. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his friends at the Dover Community Senior Center.
Mr. Andrews is survived by his two sons, Mark Andrews and his wife Kathy of Washington, Boro, PA; Brian Andrews and his wife Lynn of Murfreesboro, TN; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, and 10 step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Craig Neal Andrews who died on August 4, 2019, Ronald Andrews and his step-sister Carol Brown.
His funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Emig Funeral Home, 47 North Queen Street, Dover. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. The graveside committal service for both Garrie and his brother, C. Neal Andrews, will be in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating at the service will be his cousin, retired Lutheran pastor, Reverend Jan Lookingbill.
Garrie's family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice for their support, compassion and care during Garrie's final journey.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019