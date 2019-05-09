Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glenview Alliance Church
10037 Susquehanna Trial South
Glen Rock, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenview Alliance Church
10037 Susquehanna Trial South
Glen Rock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Leicht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Lee "Lightbulb" Leicht


1942 - 2019
Garry Lee "Lightbulb" Leicht Obituary
Garry "Lightbulb" Lee Leicht

York - Garry "Lightbulb" Lee Leicht, of York, went home to his Lord and Savior, after a lengthy illness, on Wednesday, May 8th, at his residence with family by his side, at the age of 76. He was the husband of the late Charlene M. (Kraft) Leicht who entered into rest on May 2, 2003, and is the companion of Carol L. Bingaman of Dover for the past fifteen years.

He was born in Windsor on October 12, 1942, and was the son of the late Edward D. and Viola I. ( (Olewiler) Leicht. Garry worked as an Inspector with the former Borg Warner for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Glenview Alliance Church in Glen Rock and a volunteer Fireman for 38 years with the Goodwill Fire Company, Station 19, in Spry.

He leaves two daughters, Debra A. Donan (Thomas) of York, Michele M. Altland (Robert, Sr.) of Dallastown, and a son, David L. Leicht (Felisa) of Jacobus, nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He has a brother, Dennis L. Leicht of Windsor, and two nephews.

Viewings for Garry will be on Friday, May 10th, from 7-9 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion and Saturday, May 11th, from 10-11 am at Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trial South, Glen Rock. A Service of Honor and Praise for Garry will begin at 11 am at the church, with his pastor, Jeffrey A. Bean, officiating. Burial will be at Windsor Church of God Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.

Please visit: www.BurgFuneralHome.com for a more detailed obit
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019
