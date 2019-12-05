|
|
Gary A. Lloyd
Red Lion - Gary Aldred Lloyd, 78, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Shelby K. (Knaub) Lloyd, to whom he was married for 45 years.
Services for Mr. Lloyd are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 22, 1941 in Winterstown, he was a son of the late Warren and Irene (Rhineholt) Lloyd. Gary was a fork lift driver for D&D Distribution Services until his retirement.
Mr. Lloyd loved horseback riding, John Deere tractors, animals and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Shelby, Gary is survived by two sons, Gary Lee Lloyd and his wife, Teresa of Gainesville, FL and Andrew Paul Lloyd and his significant other, Crystal of New Bridgeville; daughter, Kelly Lynn Lloyd and her significant other, Dennis of Felton; seven grandchildren, Ian, Josh, Destiny, Michael, Marissa, Victoria and Ryan; two brothers, Dennis Lloyd of Dover and Ronald Lloyd and his wife, Sherry of York; two sisters, Carolyn Dillman of Dover and Connie Fletcher of Dover; and brother in law, Larry Arnold of York. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Arnold and Dorothy Lee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019