Gary B. Miller
Gary B. Miller, 81, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Donna (Bentzel) Miller, and beloved daughters and their spouses Beth and David Schleicher of Rockford, IL and Amy and David McNally of York. He also leaves the apples of his eye, grandsons Caleb Schleicher and Graham McNally and granddaughters Elise Schleicher, Ellie McNally and Kirsten Schleicher. He was preceded in death by his parents J.Calvert (Cal) and Katie Elizabeth (Danner) Miller, his brother and best friend, Jay C. Miller and brothers Donald and Ivan, brother-in-law Thomas Bentzel and niece Sharon (Bentzel) Offutt. He also leaves his sister-in-law Judith Miller Elicker, his nephew Jason Miller and niece Joy (Miller) Marquette of York, sister-in-law Marlene (Thomas) Bentzel of Clearwater, FL, nephews Bob, Keith and Scott Bentzel, and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Nancy (Bentzel) Kinderman of Scottsdale, AZ, nephews Rob, Matthew and niece, Anne Kinderman.
Gary was born in York on August 19, 1938. He loved to learn. He graduated from William Penn HS in 1956, Elizabethtown College with a B.A. in Secondary Education in 1960, obtained a M.Ed. from Temple in 1969 and a secondary principal certificate in 1973 from Western Maryland University. Gary taught middle school history and English for 36 years and frequently encountered former students who were grateful for all that they had learned from him. He most fondly remembered his first teaching job in Bethel, PA. He continued the rest of his teaching career at Spring Grove, Central and Dover, before retiring in 1996.
The first priority in life for Gary was his personal relationship with Jesus. He was a member of York Bible Church and former member of the Church of the Open Door serving as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and youth leader. Gary was an avid reader, historian, bowler, model train and Indy Racing enthusiast, music lover and life-long Phillies fan.
Gary will be sorely missed by his family who admire him greatly as a loving husband, supportive father and proud grandfather. He had a tremendous sense of humor, tender heart and immense love for his family. A special thanks goes to his caregivers over these past 18 months: in-home, hospital, family and friends. Memorial Contributions may be made to York Bible Church, 890 Taxville Rd, York, 17408. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020