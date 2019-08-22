|
|
Gary C. Simmons
York - Gary C. Simmons, 76, died Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Wanda J. (Shaffner) Simmons and is survived by two sons, Gary A. Simmons and Michael E. Shaffner and wife, Tammy, all of York, their families, a brother and a sister.
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019