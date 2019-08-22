Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N. Queen St.
Dover, PA
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N. Queen St.
Dover, PA
York - Gary C. Simmons, 76, died Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Wanda J. (Shaffner) Simmons and is survived by two sons, Gary A. Simmons and Michael E. Shaffner and wife, Tammy, all of York, their families, a brother and a sister.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
