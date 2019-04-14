Services
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
16 E Main St
Mount Joy, PA 17552
(717) 653-5441
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
239 E. Market St
Marietta, PA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Kraybill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary E. Kraybill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary E. Kraybill Obituary
Gary E. Kraybill

York - Gary E. Kraybill, 77 of York passed away on April 9th, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles E and Sara Elizabeth Campbell Kauffman. He is survived by brothers, C. Fred (Jane) Kraybill and Michael D. Kraybill and a sister Aileen N. (Kenneth) Cassell and several nieces and nephews.

Gary retired from the Dupont Corp, working in Michigan and Delaware during his 30-year career. He was a Free and Accepted Mason.

A Memorial Service will be held from St. John's Episcopal Church, 239 E. Market St., Marietta, PA on Saturday, April 27th 2019 at 3 PM. Gary's family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private.

www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now