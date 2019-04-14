|
Gary E. Kraybill
York - Gary E. Kraybill, 77 of York passed away on April 9th, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles E and Sara Elizabeth Campbell Kauffman. He is survived by brothers, C. Fred (Jane) Kraybill and Michael D. Kraybill and a sister Aileen N. (Kenneth) Cassell and several nieces and nephews.
Gary retired from the Dupont Corp, working in Michigan and Delaware during his 30-year career. He was a Free and Accepted Mason.
A Memorial Service will be held from St. John's Episcopal Church, 239 E. Market St., Marietta, PA on Saturday, April 27th 2019 at 3 PM. Gary's family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019