|
|
Gary E. McCandless
Wrightville - Gary E. McCandless, 51, died April 23, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Tammi (Lehr) McCandless.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial will be in Jefferson Cemetery. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM Sunday and from 10 to 11 AM on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 to help defray funeral expenses.
Go to geiple.com for complete obituary and share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019