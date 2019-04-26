Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Gary E. McCandless

Gary E. McCandless Obituary
Gary E. McCandless

Wrightville - Gary E. McCandless, 51, died April 23, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Tammi (Lehr) McCandless.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial will be in Jefferson Cemetery. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM Sunday and from 10 to 11 AM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 to help defray funeral expenses.

Go to geiple.com for complete obituary and share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
