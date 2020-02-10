|
Gary F. Dickensheets
Hanover - Gary F. Dickensheets, 74, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at UPMC Hanover, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 16, 1945 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Norman F. and Rada M. (Snyder) Dickensheets. Gary was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Rebert) Dickensheets with whom he shared 51 ½ years of marriage.
Gary worked for Caterpillar, Inc. and later as an operator for Kinsley Construction before his retirement. He was an auctioneer and owner of Dickensheets Public Sales.
Gary attended Hanover Community Church. He was an avid Steelers and Penn State Football fan, enjoyed going to auctions, taking trips to the beach and being with his family.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Gary is survived by his sons, Douglas G. Dickensheets and wife Tracey, Daniel N. Dickensheets and wife Shelly all of Hanover, PA; five grandchildren, Tawney E. Kristin M., Logan G., Jebediah D. and Ila M.; two great grandchildren, Dentin J. and Wynlee L.; three brothers, Philip N. Dickensheets and wife Bonnie all of Hanover, PA, Ray L. Dickensheets and wife Deb of East Berlin, PA and Randy J. Dickensheets and wife Dianne of Hanover, PA; one sister, Donna Mae Plunkert and husband Bruce of Littlestown, PA;
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Gary's life will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Scott Brown officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 10-11AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gary may be made to the Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020