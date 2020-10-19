1/1
Gary Garvick
1942 - 2020
Gary Garvick

York New Salem - Gary W. Garvick, 78, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Louise A. (Baugher) Garvick.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery in York. The service can also be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page starting at about 10 a.m. Full military honors will be provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mr. Garvick was born in York on July 25, 1942, the son of the late Wilmer and Ruth (Gladfelter) Garvick. He retired from Voith Hydro after 32 years of service.

Mr. Garvick was a member of the Brethren church. He was a member of Hanover American Legion Post #14, Hanover American Vets post #22, and the West York VFW post # 8951. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing softball and took pride in growing roses. He served in the US Air Force, Tactical Air Command, serving in Japan and South Korea during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Garvick leaves a son, Scott M. Garvick of York and a brother, Donald R. Garvick and his wife Marie of Silver Spring, MD, as well as nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 East Trindle Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011 DAV.org/donate or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org/memorial

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
