Lower Windsor Twp. - Gary J. Eaton, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at York Hospital while surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Ann (Olphin) Eaton. The couple was married for 33 years.
Gary was born in Sherwsbury on October 9, 1942, the son of the late James B. and Mary E. (Sechrist) Eaton-Beaverson. He was a graduate of Red Lion High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. He was stationed at the Herzo Base in Germany as a U.S. Army Security Agency. After the Army, he attended DeVry Institute of Technology from 1972-1974 in Chicago. Gary retired from General Graphic Services in 2002.
Mr. Eaton was a member of Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church in Red Lion. He was also a member of Craley Fire Company, a member of Planning Committee, Lower Windsor Twp. and a member of the Windsor Game and Fish Club.
Gary's interests include Mack collectibles, Amateur/Ham Radios, Coin Collecting, PC's and the internet, cars, watching The Lone Ranger and had a love for animals.
In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann, he is survived by his daughter, Christine Eaton of York; brother, Donald Eaton, Sr., and his wife, Nancy of York; sister, Mary Frances Bull of Red Lion; and two step sisters, Trudy Eaton and Linda Gordon. He was preceded in death by two brothers, David Eaton and John Eaton, Sr. and a step sister, Brenda Cawley.
