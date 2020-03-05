|
Gary "Poppi" Keith McCubbin
York - On Friday February 28, 2020, Gary "Poppi" Keith McCubbin, 85, passed away surrounded by his loved ones after losing his year long battle with lung and bone cancer.
A lifelong resident of York, PA, Gary was the child of Earl Stanley McCubbin and Treva Irene Lease who passed in 1994, 30 minutes apart. Gary attended York High School before earning a BS degree from Millersville University and a Master's degree in Education from Western Maryland. He went on to be a long time educator in York serving as teacher and eventually Assistant Principal at Central York School District. He was a Seaman in the US Navy 1954-1956 during the Korean War receiving National Defense and Good Conduct medals. Gary spent the past year in the loving care of his family in West Chester, PA.
Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria Jean McCubbin in Dec 2012. He is survived by an only child, David Earl McCubbin (Leise'Ann) and two beloved grandchildren, Annaleise May and Nathaniel Bryce; and a sole sister, Natalie "Annie" Fenwick (Nelson). Gary will be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held Thursday March 12th, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 947 N George St, York, PA at 11 AM. Receiving and luncheon will follow. Interment will be privately held at Mt. Rose Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Gary may be made to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020