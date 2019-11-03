|
Gary L. Elswick, Sr.
York - Gary L. Elswick, Sr., age 63, of Chincoteague, Virginia, formerly of York, died at 6:55 AM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. He was the companion of Kathleen E. Williams.
Born July 2, 1956, in York, a son of the late Willard F. and Martha (Miller) Elswick, he had worked in construction.
Mr. Elswick is also survived by three sons, Gary L. Elswick, and his wife Breyanna, Garrett Elswick, and Dusty Elswick; two daughters, April Torbert, and Deseree Elswick; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a half-brother, Mike Dandy; and five half-sisters, Charlotte Kilgore, Mary Shertzer, Gladys Taylor, Nadine Amspacher, and May Orwig. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michele A. Elswick; a brother, Willard Elswick; and a half-brother, Sam Dandy.
Funeral services are scheduled for 5:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Visitation will be 4-5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses during their sudden and unexpected time of loss.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019