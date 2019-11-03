Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Elswick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Elswick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Elswick Sr. Obituary
Gary L. Elswick, Sr.

York - Gary L. Elswick, Sr., age 63, of Chincoteague, Virginia, formerly of York, died at 6:55 AM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. He was the companion of Kathleen E. Williams.

Born July 2, 1956, in York, a son of the late Willard F. and Martha (Miller) Elswick, he had worked in construction.

Mr. Elswick is also survived by three sons, Gary L. Elswick, and his wife Breyanna, Garrett Elswick, and Dusty Elswick; two daughters, April Torbert, and Deseree Elswick; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a half-brother, Mike Dandy; and five half-sisters, Charlotte Kilgore, Mary Shertzer, Gladys Taylor, Nadine Amspacher, and May Orwig. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michele A. Elswick; a brother, Willard Elswick; and a half-brother, Sam Dandy.

Funeral services are scheduled for 5:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Visitation will be 4-5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses during their sudden and unexpected time of loss.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now