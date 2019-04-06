Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First St. John's Lutheran Church
140 West King Street
York, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
First St. John's Lutheran Church
140 West King Street
York, PA
View Map
Gary L. Fogle


1962 - 2019
Gary L. Fogle Obituary
Gary L. Fogle

Red Lion - Gary L. Fogle, age 56, of Red Lion, died at 10:55 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.

Born November 22, 1962 in York, a son of the late Gordon R. Fogle, Sr. and the late Phyllis L. (Frysinger) Fogle, he was employed at Simplex Paper Box Corporation and had formerly owned Fogle's Auctioneers. Mr. Fogle was a member of First St. John's Lutheran Church and the Red Lion VFW Post #1446.

Mr. Fogle is survived by a son, Tyler L. Fogle of Delta; two sisters, Nancy R. Glassmyer, and her husband William, and Gail L. Miller, and her husband Ned; a brother, Gordon R. Fogle, Jr. , and his wife Janice; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Maria Appel.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 West King Street, York, with the Rev. Stephen B. Schafer officiating. Viewing will be 6-8:00 PM Monday at Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, and 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In memory of Gary, you may consider becoming an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
