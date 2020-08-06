Gary L. Johns, Sr.
Dover - Gary L. Johns, Sr., age 79, of Dover, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services North. He was the husband of Martha R. (Leonard) Johns.
Born November 21, 1940 in York, he was a son of the late Arthur and Beulah (Peters) Johns. He was retired as an armed security guard for Schaad Detective Agency, Inc., and prior to that had worked for York Casket Company for 10 years. He also served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of City View Community Church, and was a former member of the Viking Club, Loyal Order of the Moose, Shiloh VFW, and Shiloh American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Johns, Sr., is survived by three daughters, Lora C. Thomas- Thompson, and her husband Eric, of York Haven, Karen S. Pierre, and her husband Elwood, of Dover, and Melinda L. Swope, and her husband Matthew, of Windsor, and; eleven grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Jody Hammond, of Texas, Judy Turner, of Texas, and Ada Steel, of York. He was also preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Johns, Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at City View Community Church, 1655 Roosevelt Ave, York, with Elder, Melvin Matson officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Wounded Warriors
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. KuhnerEquities.com