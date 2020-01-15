|
Gary L. Lemasters
York - Gary L. Lemasters, 79, formerly of Weirton, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at UPMC Memorial - York, PA. He was the husband of Linda (Remke) Lemasters, whom he married on November 21, 1962, sharing 57 years together. Born in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Norman E. and A. Elaine (Underwood) Lemasters. He was the oldest of their nine children.
He was a member of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Follansbee High School, Class of 1958. Gary was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1958-1964. He worked as a Plant Engineer at Signode in Baltimore, MD, retiring after 35 years of service. He was an avid golfer and spent many years as a member at Winters Run Golf Course, Bel Air, MD. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his three children Jon R. Lemasters and his wife Karen, Joelle Rodano and her husband Craig and Jill Biedermann and her fiancé Greg Randecker; five grandchildren Bethany and her husband Jordan, Allie, Kara, Dominic and Maggie; eight siblings Phil LeMasters and his wife Lois, Diane Keller and her husband Paul, Carol Mallory, Selena Pullen and her companion Bill Alstadt, Lynn LeMasters and his wife Esther, Mark LeMasters and his wife Marjorie, Laura Whear and her husband Dale, and Christine Connell and her husband Tim.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave. Stewartstown, PA 17363 with Rev. Doug Friant officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund; 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020