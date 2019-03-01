|
|
Gary R. Hagarman
Seven Valleys - Gary Ray Hagarman, 69, of Seven Valleys, passed away February 23, 2019, with his family by his side.
Mr. Hagarman was born in York on October 12, 1949 and was the son of the late Robert and Loretta (Shorb) Hagarman.
Gary was a veteran of the Vietnam War as he joined the United States Army at the age of 18 years old and served two back to back tours in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne. In his 15 years within the service he was awarded numerous commendations and achievements including: Combat Infantry Badge, Airborne, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart. Gary also worked as a Military Personnel Management Specialist (Finance) in the Department of the Army in Alexandria, Virginia in which he retired after 30 years of service.
Gary loved listening to country music and the oldies. He also loved working on "projects" around the house and being outside in the warm summer weather. Gary's laugh was contagious, and he was always joking with his friends and family. He especially had fun blindly cheating his children and grandchildren in cards and board games.
He is survived by wife of 35 and half years, Dorine (Nolan) Hagarman, his sisters Rita (Steve) Lehman and Judy (Joe) Burnell, and his four children, Tanya (Roland) Hagarman, Katie (Douglas) Hagarman, Robert Hagarman, and Tina (Larry) Ness. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Jordan Ness; Emmaleigh Hagarman; Tauran, Ayana & Braylon Paramore; and Brycesin Hagarman.
Gary was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann (Stambaugh) Hagarman, his son Anthony Hagarman, and grandson Bradain Ness.
Gary is to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia at the family's convenience. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to various veteran organizations or St. Jacob's UCC Early Learning Center located at 100 E. George St., York New Salem, PA 17371.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019