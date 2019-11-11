|
Gayle E. Emerson
YORK - Gayle E. (Keller) Emerson, 68, of York, passed away at 7:17 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter, Aaron and Amy in Manchester.
Gayle was born March 13, 1951 in Etters and was the daughter of the late Mark Keller and Emily Harris.
She graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. She was employed as an Office Manager for H&R Block for over 30 years. Gayle was happy to be a Team Captain for .
Gayle is survived by her daughter, Wendy Keiser and her husband David; her sons, Aaron Henry and his wife Amy, and I. Tom Emerson, Jr. and his wife Anna Montalbano; her grandchildren, Zackeree, Seth, Nick, Andrew, Skylar and Jeremy; her sisters, Edna J. Albright, and Kathryn Mercado, and her brothers, Robert Keller and Elwood Sipe, Jr.
Her graveside celebration service will begin at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. Officiating at her service will be her sister, Pastor Kathy Mercado. Please arrive at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the cemetery no later than 12:50 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to contribute to , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019