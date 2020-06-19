Gayle Keck
Gayle Keck

York - Gayle O. Keck, 84, of York, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on June 16, 2020. Born in Summit Hill, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (Kennedy) O'Donnell.

As a young child she lived in Marietta and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School. Gayle was an avid equestrian and enjoyed riding for fun and exercise. She was also an avid fisherwoman traveling to remote areas to fish, both fly and spin reel.

Gayle was an entrepreneur, managing both a gift shop and beauty salon for over 40 years.

Gayle is survived by her five children, Mark P. Weaver and his wife Tina of York, Brian J. Weaver of Elizabethtown, Kevin Weaver of Columbia, Jay H. Weaver of Windsor and Beth Haines and her husband Stan of York; thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a brother James O'Donnell of Maytown.

Her family will be having memorial gathering at the home of Beth & Stan Haines, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kreutz Creek Library, 66 Walnut Springs Road, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
home of Beth & Stan Haines
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
