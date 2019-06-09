|
Gayle M. Norris
York - Gayle Mae (Hollingshead) Norris, age 61, passed away at Hershey Medical Center on June 4, 2019 due to complications following a heart surgery. Born November 13, 1957 to Bisker and Mabel (Shatley) Hollingshead of Maryland, she was one of six children. Originally from Parkton, MD, she also lived in Southern York County and Potter County, PA. She was the wife of John H. Norris, with whom she shared her 23rd wedding anniversary on August 3, 2018. She is survived by her two daughters, Crystal (Hackler) Walther of Glen Rock, and Melissa (Hackler) Sutton of York; her son Adam Hackler and daughter-in-law Tiffany (Spence) Hackler of York; one granddaughter Jordan Jacobs, and three grandsons Jason Hackler, Sheldon Biensach, and Blake Hackler. She also leaves two great-granddaughters Sierra and Savannah Loder.
One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming an EMT. She thrived on helping others in need.
Gayle struggled with a heart valve condition from the age of 20, having had rheumatic fever as a teenager. She was a very strong-willed and determined person. She never let her medical conditions slow her down in any aspect of her life. She was able to accomplish and overcome things in her life that most with her conditions couldn't have, including being a single mother while working multiple jobs at a time to make sure she could give her children the best life possible.
Since her early 20's she has survived four heart surgeries and many other major health problems due to her heart condition. Being in and out of heart failure and pain most of her life she always managed to keep a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She was very faithful to the Lord and never faltered in her belief. She was a member of St. James Church in Brogue, PA.
Her greatest love in life was her husband, children, grandchildren, and pets. Anyone who was fortunate to know her knew what a kind, loving, and forgiving person she was. Her death was a devastating loss to her family, and she will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Rd. Brogue, PA 17309 on Saturday, June 15 at 1:00pm. A pre-service to pay respects will be at 12:00pm prior to the service.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. James the Apostle Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Rd. Brogue, PA 17309.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019