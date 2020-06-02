Gayle Y. Roat
1945 - 2020
Gayle Y. Roat

Springettsbury Twp. - Gayle Y. Roat, age 74, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 3:50 AM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Richard Roat.

Born on August 10, 1945 in Strinestown, a daughter of the late Giles and Helen (Anderson) Poe, she had worked at Shiny Brite, Doespun, and PADE Auto Auction.

Mrs. Roat is survived by a son, Steven Poe; two step children, Penny Roat and Richard Roat, Jr.; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Rae Jean Metzel; and three brothers, Barry, Gary, and Jeffrey Poe. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Guy and Giles Poe, Jr.; and two sisters, Daltha Mae Poe and Wilhelmina McDonald.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association {York Division}, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
JUN
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
JUN
11
Burial
01:00 PM
Salem Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
