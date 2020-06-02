Gayle Y. Roat
Springettsbury Twp. - Gayle Y. Roat, age 74, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 3:50 AM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Richard Roat.
Born on August 10, 1945 in Strinestown, a daughter of the late Giles and Helen (Anderson) Poe, she had worked at Shiny Brite, Doespun, and PADE Auto Auction.
Mrs. Roat is survived by a son, Steven Poe; two step children, Penny Roat and Richard Roat, Jr.; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Rae Jean Metzel; and three brothers, Barry, Gary, and Jeffrey Poe. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Guy and Giles Poe, Jr.; and two sisters, Daltha Mae Poe and Wilhelmina McDonald.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association {York Division}, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
KuhnerEquities.com
Springettsbury Twp. - Gayle Y. Roat, age 74, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 3:50 AM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Richard Roat.
Born on August 10, 1945 in Strinestown, a daughter of the late Giles and Helen (Anderson) Poe, she had worked at Shiny Brite, Doespun, and PADE Auto Auction.
Mrs. Roat is survived by a son, Steven Poe; two step children, Penny Roat and Richard Roat, Jr.; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Rae Jean Metzel; and three brothers, Barry, Gary, and Jeffrey Poe. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Guy and Giles Poe, Jr.; and two sisters, Daltha Mae Poe and Wilhelmina McDonald.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association {York Division}, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
KuhnerEquities.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.