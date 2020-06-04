Gayle Y. Roat
Springettsbury Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.