Gayle Y. Roat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Y. Roat

Springettsbury Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Burial
01:00 PM
Salem Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved